Scattered showers today, fall-like pattern through the weekend

Yesterday’s storms produced damaging winds across Franklin, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties with trees and wires down in many locations. A funnel cloud was reported in West York along with hail reports near one inch in Lancaster County. The cold front responsible for Tuesday’s storms will stall over eastern PA today keeping clouds and occasional light showers around through much of the day ahead. It will be cool and damp on this Wednesday with highs stuck in the upper 60s. Tomorrow and Friday feature drier weather and seasonably cool afternoons. The weekend continues with quiet and fall-like weather we will closely monitor the track of Hurricane Irma. The National Hurricane Center shows Irma having a significant impact on Florida. Some of the latest model guidance indicates an eastward shift meaning Florida and the Carolinas could be affected this weekend and early next week. There is still uncertainty in the track heading into the weekend and it’s ultimate track will determine if we see any moisture or wind from this storm next week. At this point, either Tuesday or Wednesday could feature rainy and breezy conditions from what is left of the storm. We will be closely watching this major hurricane and its path through the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned.

