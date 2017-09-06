Report: Bosox stole signs electronically during Yankees series last month

NEW YORK (AP) – The Boston Red Sox may have received a little help when they won a series with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park last month.

The New York Times has reported that the Red Sox used a high-tech watch to relay signs by the Yankees catchers during the series. The Times said Major League Baseball began a probe after Yankees general manager Brian Cashman filed a complaint with the commissioner’s office that included video. The newspaper said the video showed a member of Boston’s training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and relaying a message to players.

The Red Sox have reportedly admitted to MLB that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rivals. The Times said the Red Sox told MLB investigators that Boston manager John Farrell, general Dave Dombrowski and other team executives were not aware of the scheme.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said he wanted to get the matter resolved quickly and declined to comment about possible penalties.

The Red Sox took two of three during the series.