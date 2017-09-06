Rain won’t stop Budweiser Clydesdales from visiting Shippensburg

By Published:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rain won’t keep the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales from visiting Shippensburg this afternoon.

A spokeswoman said if rain prevents a parade scheduled on Main Street for 3:45 p.m., people can still see the horses at the fire station adjacent to the staging area on Orange Street from 3-6 p.m.

If the weather breaks, the parade will go on.

The Budweiser team has three other stops in the area this week:

Sept. 7 – Starting at 4:45 p.m., the Clydesdales will begin parading through the streets of Mount Joy.

Sept. 8, 9 – Hollywood Casino in Grantville will host the horses from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. both nights. The Clydesdales will parade around the track briefly and stick around for photo opportunities.

Sept. 11 – From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Clydesdales will be staged in the parking lot in front of Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.

