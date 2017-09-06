Police report injuries in crash involving truck carrying modular home

WINDSOR, Pa. (WHTM) – The driver of a truck was taken to a hospital following a crash Wednesday afternoon in York County.

According to the York Area Regional Police Department, a 27-year-old Gap man lost control of his truck on a downhill curve on Windsor Road, south of Valley Road.

The truck struck a tractor-trailer and a modular home it was carrying.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. and shut down the road for some time.

The Gap man treated for severe injuries has not been identified by name.

Police did not immediately provide additional details.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.