Police report injuries in crash involving truck carrying modular home

WINDSOR, Pa. (WHTM) – The driver of a truck was taken to a hospital following a crash Wednesday afternoon in York County.

According to the York Area Regional Police Department, a 27-year-old Gap man lost control of his truck on a downhill curve on Windsor Road, south of Valley Road.

The truck struck a tractor-trailer and a modular home it was carrying.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. and shut down the road for some time.

The Gap man treated for severe injuries has not been identified by name.

Police did not immediately provide additional details.

