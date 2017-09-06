Police: 2 found dead in Chambersburg home the result of murder-suicide

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were found dead in a home Wednesday evening by Chambersburg police.

The Chambersburg Police Department responded to a home on North Federal Street for a welfare check.

Two bodies were discovered, prompting a response from detectives and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, the finding was the result of a murder-suicide.

The incident was isolated to the home and police say there is no danger to the public.

The names of the two people involved have not been released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.