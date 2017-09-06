Police: 2 found dead in Chambersburg home the result of murder-suicide

Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Franklin County Breaking News

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were found dead in a home Wednesday evening by Chambersburg police.

The Chambersburg Police Department responded to a home on North Federal Street for a welfare check.

Two bodies were discovered, prompting a response from detectives and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, the finding was the result of a murder-suicide.

The incident was isolated to the home and police say there is no danger to the public.

The names of the two people involved have not been released.

