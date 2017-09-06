PinnacleHealth: Treating Atrial Fibrillation

Chinmay Patel, MD, electrophysiologist and medical director of electrophysiology at the PinnacleHealth CardioVascular Institute, was here to discuss atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, and a new treatment option, called Watchman.

A-fib is a common heart rhythm disorder, striking approximately 2.7 million Americans. If left untreated, A-fib could result in stroke. In fact, individuals with A-fib are five times more likely to have a stroke than the general population, according to the American Heart Association.