Pennsylvania task force headed to Alabama for Hurricane Irma response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Additional members of Pennsylvania’s urban search and rescue task force are headed to Alabama to help in the response to Hurricane Irma.

Gov. Tom Wolf said members of Pennsylvania Task Force One departed Philadelphia on Wednesday for Mobile, Alabama, where they will rendezvous with team members who have been working in Texas for the past week.

From Alabama, the task force can quickly report to wherever help is needed, Wolf said. It’s not known how long the deployment for Hurricane Irma will last.

Forty-five task force members were deployed to Texas on Aug. 27. With the latest call, 84 members have been deployed on federal orders.

PEMA Director Richard Flinn said even with the personnel who have left Pennsylvania to help other areas, officials are confident they have sufficient resources to meet storm-related needs within the state.

“We are watching this storm and working closely with other state agencies and our federal and county partners,” Flinn said in a statement. “We will be ready to respond when the time comes.”

