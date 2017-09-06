Pennsylvania joins lawsuit over ending of DACA program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined 14 other states and the District of Columbia in challenging President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he reviewed the President’s actions and determined they violate the rule of law.

“I’m forced to act because of a failure of leadership, both by President Trump and by Congress to fix our broken immigration system,” Shapiro said in a statement Wednesday. “800,000 young people, including 5,889 Pennsylvanians, were brought to our country as babies, infants and young children in the care of their parents. They grew up in America and for many, this is their only home.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

“Whether or not you agree with the policy or support President Trump isn’t the issue here,” Shapiro said. “The federal government made a promise, they put a program in place and asked these young people who have grown up as Americans to apply, and the rule of law says we can’t rip that away from them now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.