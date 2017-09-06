Pa. team joins response to Hurricane Irma

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A team of state employees is headed to New Jersey to help in the response to impending Hurricane Irma.

At least nine employees of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and some PEMA staffers will handle handling emergency supplies bound for the Caribbean.

“It’s a privilege for me to help out. The folks that are in need, obviously, they would do the same for us if the need was here,” Incident Commander Terry Smith said. “It’s actually a privilege for me to help with an event like this.”

The employees will be deployed for up to 14 days. They left PEMA’s Special Ops Center in Harrisburg and headed for Fort Dix in a truck convoy Wednesday morning.

The team was requested by FEMA through the USDA Forest Service.

