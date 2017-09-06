‘Mom’ gets prison for aiding Ukrainian man who faked age for high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman who claimed a Ukrainian man was her adopted son during the years he posed as a Harrisburg High School student will spend five months in prison on federal charges.

Stephayne McClure-Potts, 52, pleaded guilty in February to social security fraud and harboring an illegal alien. Her sentence includes two years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said McClure-Potts gave false information when she repeatedly tried to obtain a social security card with a fake identity for Artur Samarin, a Ukrainian man in the country illegally on an expired visa.

Her husband, 61-year-old Michael Potts, was sentenced to two years of probation. He pleaded guilty to harboring an illegal alien.

Samarin used the name Asher Potts and used falsified documents to enroll as a freshman at the high school when he was 19 years old. He pleaded guilty last year to federal charges of passport fraud and social security fraud. He also pleaded guilty in Dauphin County Court to counts of fraud and charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The couple is still awaiting trial on fraud charges filed by Dauphin County prosecutors. Authorities said they fraudulently took more than $13,000 in public assistance by claiming Samarin as their son on forms for food and medical assistance.

