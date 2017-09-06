Man faces trial for selling heroin, fentanyl to officer

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is headed to court on charges he sold heroin and fentanyl to an undercover police officer.

Daniel M. Velez, 19, of Landisville, waived a preliminary hearing and was ordered to face four felony charges.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said on at least three occasions last month, Velez sold 12 bags of heroin to the officer for $80. Detectives determined the bags provided in two of the sales contained straight fentanyl.

The district attorney’s office said when detectives arrested Velez, he had 26 bags of fentanyl. The synthetic opioid mixed with heroin to make it more potent.

