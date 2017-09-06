Man convicted 2nd time for exposing himself to child

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing prison time after a jury found him guilty of exposing himself to a 9-year-old boy — his second such conviction in seven years.

Lewis M. Martin, 62, of Denver, was found guilty of indecent exposure and corruption of minors. He will be sentenced after a background check in a couple months.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said Martin exposed himself to the boy multiple times at his home in 2014 and 2015.

He was sentenced in 2011 to a time-served sentence, plus parole and probation terms, for exposing himself to two girls.

The district attorney’s office said Martin had been off probation from the prior conviction for just two weeks when the recent crimes began.

