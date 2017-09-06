Mainstays chests of drawers recalled for tip-over risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – About 1.6 million chests of drawers sold at Walmart and other retailers have been recalled because they pose a tip-over and entrapment risk to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Mainstays four-drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. The safety commission has received one report of an injury after a chest of drawers tipped over onto a 4-year-old.

The composite wood chests were distributed by Ameriwood Home and sold in alder, black forest, white, weathered oak, walnut and ruby red. The chests measure 40 5/16 inches high by 27 11/16 inches wide by 14 11/16 inches deep.

Model numbers included in the recall are 5412012WP, 5412301WP, 5412328WP, 5412015WY, 5412301WY, 5412012PCOM, 5412015PCOM, 5412026PCOM, 5412213PCOM, 5412214PCOM, 5412301PCOM, 5412317PCOM, and 5412328PCOM.

The safety commission says consumers should contact Ameriwood for a free repair kit that includes a wall anchoring device.

