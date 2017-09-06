Lane restrictions on I-83, Mount Rose Avenue to begin Thursday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers along part of Interstate 83 in York County will need to pack their patience. New lane restrictions will go into place beginning Thursday, September 7, for an ongoing $59.6 million project to replace the Mount Rose Avenue interchange and widen 1.3 miles of I-83.

Construction along Mount Rose Avenue, or Route 124, is right in front of Salon Envy. The owners say it can be annoying at times, but they believe the roadwork is necessary.

“Some of the customers have been complaining. It’s hard to get in and out,” said Fredrik Mandl, co-owner of Salon Envy.

It can be hard to navigate around Salon Envy with roadwork directly in front of it for more than a year now.

“We’ve had a couple accidents in front of the salon,” Mandl said. “Everyone keeps on asking, ‘When is this going to be done?'”

“Route 124, 20 years ago, was a two-lane road, and it wasn’t seeing as much traffic, but there’s been a lot of development over the years,” said Mike Crochunis, a PennDOT spokesperson.

Mount Rose Avenue will be down to one lane, with flaggers directing, most nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a few weeks. This is from South Ogontz Street to Greenspring Drive.

“This is going to really back things up. We’ll have to let customers know. Many of them come after 6 p.m.,” Mandl said.

“Westbound traffic will no longer be taking a left to in order to access I-83 southbound, and that’s what this new access road here is for,” Crochunis said.

The old ramp onto I-83 southbound will be permanently closed, and the new one will open. This is Exit 18. One lane of I-83 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Add some extra time, and be courteous,” Crochunis said.

“I think when they get it all done, it will be a lot better.” Mandl said.

This part of the project should be done within a few weeks. Then work and lane restrictions on I-83 northbound start for phase two. That part of the project is expected to wrap up in 2019.

The project goes through York, Springettsbury, and Spring Garden Townships. You can read more information about the project by clicking here.