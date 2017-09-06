Kawasaki recalls ATVs for fuel leak, fire risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Kawasaki is recalling thousands of all-terrain vehicles because the fuel tap or carburetor can leak fuel and risk a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Kawasaki has received 260 reports of fuel leaks in the Brute Force ATVs. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves all 2012 through 2017 model Kawasaki Brute Force 300 ATVs.

Owners should contact Kawasaki to schedule a free repair.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.