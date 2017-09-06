‘IT’ post from local police gaining international attention

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Facebook post from the Lititz Borough Police Department going internationally viral.

The police department is known for its social media savvy, this time asking people not to put red balloons on storm drains in a “punny” way.

Pranksters were promoting the new Stephen King film remake of “IT” that is being released in theaters this week.

In the movie, a killer clown uses red balloons to lure victims to their death underground. So when police found 30 red balloons tied to sewer crates, they took to social media.

“A certain movie is coming to theaters in two days, and a local prankster took it upon themselves to promote the movie,” police wrote. “We give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again.”

The social media post went viral internationally with more than 13,000 shares, 6,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

So who or what is lurking behind the balloons?

Five teens were clowning around as a last day of summer prank.

Police laughed it off, saying they’re happy to connect with people on social media.

“One of the main reasons behind our social media presence is we believe police need to have a partnership with the community to be as effective as possible. Often times, police and public interactions are confrontational, a lot of times a bad event has to happen before something happens with police,” said Lititz Borough Sgt. Jared Hahn. “What we’re trying to do with our social media presence is create more of a social non-confrontational relationship between us and the community to open up lines of communication that people are comfortable with.“

Police say the case is closed and the teens aren’t in any trouble.

Check out the viral post on the department’s Facebook page.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.