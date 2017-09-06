Houston’s businesses inching back to work as waters recede

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston is striving to reopen for business more than a week after Harvey dumped more than 4 feet of rain on the city.

The storm killed at least 65 people, destroyed thousands of cars and left hundreds of thousands of families with flood-damaged homes.

Houston’s airports and shipping lanes reopened to limited traffic last week. More workers have followed after a long Labor Day weekend of cleanup and regrouping.

But some companies are still too overwhelmed to resume business, which means their employees remain idle and unpaid.

Craig Fugate, who served as FEMA administrator in the Obama administration, says, “The big boxes and big chains can absorb hits like this; small businesses can’t.”

FEMA estimates that nearly 40 percent of small businesses never reopen after a disaster.