Houston’s businesses inching back to work as waters recede

The Associated Press Published:
In this Sept. 2, 2017 photo, Bobby Jucker, owner of Three Brothers Bakery, cleans up storm damage at his bakery in Houston. In 2008, Hurricane Ike tore the roof off his business. Now he estimates he's facing $1 million in damage and lost revenue from Hurricane Harvey, the fifth time a storm has put his bakery out commission. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston is striving to reopen for business more than a week after Harvey dumped more than 4 feet of rain on the city.

The storm killed at least 65 people, destroyed thousands of cars and left hundreds of thousands of families with flood-damaged homes.

Houston’s airports and shipping lanes reopened to limited traffic last week. More workers have followed after a long Labor Day weekend of cleanup and regrouping.

But some companies are still too overwhelmed to resume business, which means their employees remain idle and unpaid.

Craig Fugate, who served as FEMA administrator in the Obama administration, says, “The big boxes and big chains can absorb hits like this; small businesses can’t.”

FEMA estimates that nearly 40 percent of small businesses never reopen after a disaster.

