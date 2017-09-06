Honda motocross cycles recalled for crash risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – American Honda is recalling certain off-road motorcycles because the transmission gear can break, posing crash and injury hazards.

The recall involves all 2015 and 2016 Honda CRF450R motocross cycles with 450cc, 4-cycle engines. Vehicle identification numbers ending in 7FK400015 through 6FK403360 for the 2015 model, and 36GK500009 through 1GK502993 for the 2016 model, are included.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says owners should stop using the motorcycles and contact an authorized dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

No injuries have been reported.

