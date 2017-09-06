Harrisburg City Council gains new member, receives positive budget news

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A vacancy on Harrisburg City Council was filled Tuesday night in a special session.

Council voted to appoint Dave Madsen, a Democrat who lives in Midtown.

Madsen was appointed following the resignation of Councilman Jeffrey Baltimore last month and will finish out the four months remaining on the term.

He believes his experience as a tax account technician will help the city handle finances.

“Working on the budget, that’s the big thing I’m excited about. To get in there and work with my colleagues on producing a strong financial budget,” Madsen said. “In four months, that’s pretty much going to be the priority.”

Madsen says he will seek reelection to city council in November.

Meanwhile, city council received good news about the budget.

For the first time in many years, a large surplus of roughly $20 million is anticipated.

The mayor’s administration offered a mid-year budget address, showing major progress in Harrisburg’s Act 47 financial recovery.

“Because of wise planning, reducing our personnel and watching what we do as far as spending, our expenses, we’ve come out of the red, and we’re in the black,” City Council President Wanda Williams said.

The city says some of the surplus is due to vacant positions still to be filled in the police and fire department.

