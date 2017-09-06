Grand jury probing state police policy on trooper shootings

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania grand jury is investigating whether it’s appropriate for state police to investigate shootings by its own troopers.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said the panel has been hearing testimony on the policy and should be ready to issue a report in a few weeks.

Morganelli has been sharply critical of state police for refusing to relinquish its probe of the fatal shooting of a suicidal man. The prosecutor then convened a grand jury to do an independent investigation of the May 20 shooting of Anthony Ardo.

Morganelli said Wednesday the grand jury determined the shooting was justified. Troopers say Ardo ignored their commands and attempted to light the fuse of an explosive device around his neck while he was sitting in his car. Troopers then shot him.