‘Farm to table’ dinner to benefit American Cancer Society

A farm to table dinner next weekend at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey will provide important funds for the American Cancer Society, while showcasing the best that Central Pa. farms have to offer.

MaryAnn Kennedy of the American Cancer Society and chef Bill Collier of Bricco appeared on Daybreak to discuss the event and show off a meal featuring fresh, local ingredients. The evening also features local wine and beer pairings.

To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, watch the video and click here.

