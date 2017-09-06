Ex-Revenue secretary Dan Meuser running to replace Barletta

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s former Secretary of Revenue plans to run for a Congressional seat being vacated by the Republican challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Dan Meuser announced his candidacy for the 11th District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.

Meuser, a Republican like Barletta, says he – like Barletta – plans to support President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Barletta, the former mayor of the small Pennsylvania city of Hazleton, rose to political prominence as a foe of illegal immigration. He was an early supporter of President Donald Trump, who urged him to run for Senate.

Meuser says he was asked to support Barletta’s Senate run and to attempt to hold his Congressional seat for Republicans.

Meuser headed the Department of Revenue under former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett.