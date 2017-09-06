Dollar Tree burglarized overnight in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating a burglary that happened at a business overnight.

Upper Allen Police responded Wednesday to the Dollar Tree at 2 Gettysburg Pike to investigate the burglary.

According to police, a suspect wearing a black jacket entered the store around 4:40 a.m. and forced entry to the safe.

Police believe as suspect vehicle involved is a white or light colored truck with clearance lights along the top of the cab. The truck may also have a box on its rear and would have been driving or parked in the area between 3:25 a.m. and 5:10 a.m.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. Tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 717-850-8273 or visiting upperallenpolice.com.

