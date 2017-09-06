DCNR getting ready to support Hurricane Irma victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Category 5 Hurrican Irma could reach Florida by Sunday, but emergency responders in Pennsylvania are already prepared to help.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is sending 10 staff members to Fort Dix, New Jersey. The group will be loading supplies on aircraft headed to the Caribbean and possibly Florida.

“It’s a privilege for me to help out. The folks that are in need, obviously, they would do the same for us if the need was here,” Incident Commander Terry Smith said.

The group is expected to be at Fort Dix up to 14 days.

More than 200 Pennsylvanians are already involved in the response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The Keystone State also has nearly 50 firefighters battling wildfires in the western U.S.out west. The state still says it’s ready for any kind of natural disaster or hurricane

The state says it’s still ready for any kind of natural disaster or hurricane remnants that might hit Pennsylvania.

