Crews respond to crash, gas leak at Lebanon County McDonald’s

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a gas leak at a Lebanon County McDonald’s following a reported crash.

According to a Lebanon County dispatcher, a two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the McDonald’s in the 1700 block of Quentin Road (Route 72) in Cornwall Township.

The building was impacted by the crash and a natural gas leak occurred as a result.

UGI responded to the scene.

Crews closed Route 72 in the area and there have been some evacuations in the immediate area, according to a dispatcher.

