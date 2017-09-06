Chipotle says queso will fill gap in menu, help sales

DENVER (AP) – Chipotle hopes its new queso dip will satisfy its customers’ cravings – and help reinvigorate sales that have been hurt by food scares.

The Mexican food chain said it will begin offering all-natural warm queso in restaurants nationwide next Tuesday.

Chipotle marketing director Mark Crumpacker had said earlier this year that company research showed the top reason why “lapsed customers” weren’t visiting as frequently as in the past was “boredom” with the menu. The No. 2 reason?

“No queso,” Crumpacker said.

Steve Ells, Chipotle’s chairman and CEO, said queso was the No. 1 requested menu item, but the company didn’t want to use industrial additives. The chain said it developed a recipe with cheddar cheese, peppers, tomatoes and tomatillos that passed customer tests in 350 restaurants, but will vary a bit from batch to batch. It’ll cost $1.25 with a meal or $5.25 for a side order.