Chipotle says queso will fill gap in menu, help sales

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, file photo shows the sign at a Chipotle restaurant. A state health official says a second person has tested positive for norovirus after eating at a Chipotle in Sterling, Va., before it was temporarily closed on Monday, July 17, 2017, following reports of illnesses. Chipotle reopened the suburban Washington, D.C., location Wednesday, July 19, after a “complete sanitization.” (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

DENVER (AP) – Chipotle hopes its new queso dip will satisfy its customers’ cravings – and help reinvigorate sales that have been hurt by food scares.

The Mexican food chain said it will begin offering all-natural warm queso in restaurants nationwide next Tuesday.

Chipotle marketing director Mark Crumpacker had said earlier this year that company research showed the top reason why “lapsed customers” weren’t visiting as frequently as in the past was “boredom” with the menu. The No. 2 reason?

“No queso,” Crumpacker said.

Steve Ells, Chipotle’s chairman and CEO, said queso was the No. 1 requested menu item, but the company didn’t want to use industrial additives. The chain said it developed a recipe with cheddar cheese, peppers, tomatoes and tomatillos that passed customer tests in 350 restaurants, but will vary a bit from batch to batch. It’ll cost $1.25 with a meal or $5.25 for a side order.

