A Fighter’s Story: Harrisburg’s Danny Lugaro

Harrisburg, PA: Titans Boxing Promotions, LLC. will host its second professional boxing event in Harrisburg, PA in under 3 months on September 9th at the PA State Farm Show Complex. “Proving Grounds II: Crosstown Throwdown” will feature 7 to 8 bouts with 2 of them involving fighters from local Harrisburg gyms squaring off against one another.

The main event of the evening will feature two of Harrisburg’s best as ring warrior Jamaal “Da Truth” Davis (14-12-2) of Capital Punishment Boxing Club (Harrisburg, PA) squares off in a 6 round super middleweight contest against sleek, hard punching Terrance Williams (4-1) of Cameron Street Boxing Club (Harrisburg, PA). Styles make fights and this promises to be an exciting matchup as both fighters look to kick start their careers in the hope of headlining future Harrisburg events.

The co-main event will feature Lebanon star Nicolas “The Living Dream” Hernandez (7-2) squaring off against Ohio native Roy “RB3” Barringer (4-1) in a 6 round junior middleweight contest. Hernandez, a fan favorite, who is coming off the biggest win of his career in June aims to keep his hot streak alive against Barringer, who is looking to play the role of spoiler, in Hernandez’s first professional fight in front of a hometown crowd. Big fights with Pennsylvania’s rich crop of junior middle and middleweight contenders loom on the horizon for Hernandez if he can make it past this test.

Fighters who will be returning to action after their breakout performances in June include Harrisburg native and 2017 PA State Golden Gloves champ Angel Rivera (1-0) of Capital Punishment Boxing Club squaring off against Dante Selby (2-2-1) of Cameron Street Boxing Club in a heavyweight bout; Luis “Mayhem” Morales (1-0) of Capital Punishment Boxing Club fighting Lamont White (1-8) of Washington, D.C. in a lightweight contest; and Roy McGill (1-0) of Cameron Street Boxing Club facing off against Kelvin Carter (debut) of Washington, D.C.

Fighters who will be making their professional debuts include “Hurricane” Danny Lugaro of Cameron Street Boxing Club who is set to face Thomas Peiffer (debut) of York, PA in a junior welterweight contest as well as top Philly prospect Javier Oquendo who will be facing Wytama Faulk (1-4) of Tampa, FL in a super featherweight bout.

Tickets for the event include ringside, floor, and general admission seating as well as VIP tables which can be purchased online at titansboxing.com or locally from participating fighters. Doors open at 6:00 and the first bell is at 7:00 PM. The event will feature a full complement of food and beverages. Top-notch lighting and sound will again be provided by Pennsylvania Entertainment Group. Dauphin County Sheriff Nick Chimienti Jr. will be returning as ring announcer and Giovanni Traino as DJ. Talented Harrisburg vocalist Keya Wilson will perform the National Anthem. Event sponsors include GetAJobPA.com, Scaringi Law, Boost Mobile by Preferred Wireless, and the Dauphin County Commissioners. A press conference for the event will be held on Wednesday, September 6th at 6:00 PM and weigh-ins are Friday, September 8th at 6:00 PM. Both events will be held at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (HMAC) and the public is welcomed to attend. HMAC is a unique multi-venue arts and entertainment center in midtown Harrisburg.

Bouts are subject to change.