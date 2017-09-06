27 trees toppled in Lancaster storm; cleanup continues

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Chainsaws tore through a branch that landed on top of two cars parked in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street. in Lancaster.

Crews were working Wednesday to clean up what a storm one night earlier left behind.

Lauren Fisher told ABC27 News her employee’s SUV was under the branch that fell.

“There’s so much damage in the whole city,” Fisher said.explained.

The city’s public works director, Charlotte Katzenmoyer, said a total of 27 trees fell during the storm and some streets were closed. Charlotte Street was among those blocked.

Mary Cae Williams, who lives on Charlotte Street, said she watched as part of two trees fell onto four cars.

“I have never seen anything like that. It was pretty intense,” she said.

Katzenmoyer said some crews had to wait for PPL workers to arrive before they could clear the trees. She said the cleanup work would have to continue into Thursday.

