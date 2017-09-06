2 employees charged in theft from Lancaster County business

WHTM Staff Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have announced the arrests of two people accused of stealing from the business they worked for.

Jay Group in the 700 block of Indian Springs Drive reported to the West Hempfield Township Police Department last month a total loss of about $16,400 in stolen retail merchandise.

According to investigators, Claudia Graciela Sevilla, 39, and Dunia Noriega Oliva, 36, both employees, conspired to commit these thefts over a period of three months.

Police filed felony theft charges against the two Lancaster residents last Wednesday.

