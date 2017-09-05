Wolf: Pennsylvanians will ‘get hurt’ if budget isn’t funded

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is warning that Pennsylvanians will “get hurt” if state lawmakers don’t pass a revenue package to balance a nearly $32 billion budget bill they approved more than two months ago.

Wolf also told interviewers on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh on Tuesday that his decision day is Sept. 15, when he’ll have to start freezing some spending to prevent the state’s main bank account from going below zero.

Wolf says freezing spending could affect roads, schools and emergency response systems.

No House votes are scheduled this week.

Most House Republicans say they’re committed to passing a revenue package. But they complain that Wolf didn’t freeze spending earlier and they object to the tax increases and borrowing in a $2.2 billion package the Senate approved in July.