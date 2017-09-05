What does Harvey mean for us?

Harvey is the biggest flood event we’ve experienced from a hurricane. If we take the time, we can learn a lot from its aftermath. In the latest episode of On Deadline, Amanda St. Hilaire and Kendra Nichols talk to meteorologists Eric Finkenbinder and Dan Tomaso about flooding in Pennsylvania, the link between stronger hurricanes and climate change, and the role social media plays as we prepare for and recover from destruction.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode: