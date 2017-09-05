Trooper Minute: What to do about cyberbullying

Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook are all great ways to keep in touch with friends during the school year. Unfortunately, all of these are also avenues for cyberbullying.

During the school year, cyberbullying is a common occurrence that can take place both at school and at home.

Parents, here are some steps you can take:

– Be sure to have an open line of communication with your child. Reassure them that they can come to you if they are being bullied and feel unsafe.

– Do your best to keep an eye on what your kids are doing online. Just like who they hang out with in person, know who they are interacting with online.

– Finally, for parents, know that these problems won’t just go away if they’re occurring. Take your child’s complaint seriously and know that you can turn to school officials or even the police if the situation is serious enough.

– Kids, know that being bullied isn’t okay. Parents, school officials, and the police are here to help. You can turn to one of us if there’s an issue. Know who you’re speaking with online and keep in mind that you can be held accountable for online threats just like if you said them in person.

For more information or presentations on cyberbullying and online safety, call your local state police barracks or go online to find a list of state police community services officers who will come to your school or community group for a free presentation.

