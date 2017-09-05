Thousands lose power as storms roll through Midstate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Power outages have been reported after severe-warned storms roll through parts of the Midstate.

A FirstEnergy outage map shows about 3,200 customers without power in Adams County, nearly 11,000 customers without power in York County and about 4,300 without power in Franklin County.

Between 500 and 1500 customers are without power in each of the Andersontown, Bermudian and Gettysburg areas.

More than 1,500 customers are without power in the Lower Windsor Township area.

A PPL outage map also shows thousands without power in and around the Lancaster area.

Hundreds of outages have also been reported throughout Cumberland County as well.

For the latest forecast and information about warnings and watches issued by the National Weather Service in State College, visit abc27.com/weather.

