The Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horses will be making five stops in our area this week.

Christina Butler Published:
(FILE) The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the field before the start of the St. Louis Cardinals home opener baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, April 12, 2010, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

The stops are some of the 300 stops the horses make each year.

Here is how you can catch a glimpse of the animals. Many of the events below offer the chance for pictures with the horses.

  • Tuesday – Sept 5th – the Clydesdales will be marching down the streets of Annville, Pennsylvania from 11 am – 2 pm followed by a PUB CRAWL that night in Annville! Staging will be on Maple Avenue next to the Annville-Cleona pool. Arrival at 11 am. Parade begins at 11:45 am
  • Wednesday – Sept 6th– Parade thru Shippensburg, PA.

Staging begins on Orange Street down from Shippensburg Beverage/next to District Justice. Arrival at 3 pm. Parade starts at 3:45 pm thru Main Street Shippensburg turning around at Sheetz and heading back to staging area. Departure at 6 pm with pub crawl to follow.

  • Thursday – Sept 7th– Parade thru the streets of Mount Joy, PA. Staging area behind the Watering Trough in Mt Joy with arrival at 4 pm. Parade starts at 4:45 pm and horses depart at 7 pmfollowed by a PUB CRAWL at the bars in town!
  • Friday & Sat – Sept 8th& 9th – Hollywood Casino 5 – 7:30 pm. Horses will parade around the track pre-race and then stage on the apron for photos both nights.
  • Sunday, Sept 10th 11 am – 1 pm-at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster to help with the Never Forget 9/11 salute at the Stadium and game! Horses will be staged in the parking lot in front of the stadium.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s