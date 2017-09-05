The Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horses will be making five stops in our area this week.

The stops are some of the 300 stops the horses make each year.

Here is how you can catch a glimpse of the animals. Many of the events below offer the chance for pictures with the horses.

Staging begins on Orange Street down from Shippensburg Beverage/next to District Justice. Arrival at 3 pm. Parade starts at 3:45 pm thru Main Street Shippensburg turning around at Sheetz and heading back to staging area. Departure at 6 pm with pub crawl to follow.