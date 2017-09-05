Studio Session: Carly Clark

Carly Clark is a singer/songwriter from Harrisburg, PA. From a young age, Carly had a passion for music but focused primarily on sports. During college, Carly was inspired by one of her friends to learn the guitar. She began to write her own songs and play them for friends and family. While Carly enjoys covering popular songs, some of her best work is found in her original songs.

Today, Carly and her band performed a song off of her newest album called, “Stay.”She’s here with us today to celebrate the release of her album, Destinations.

You can hear her performance in the video above and her interview in the video below. For additional music and upcoming show dates, visit her website at www.carlyclarkmusic.com.