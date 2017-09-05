Storms this afternoon, Hurricane Irma a very strong Category 4 storm

Yesterday featured summer-like warmth just in time for Labor Day and a completely dry day. Now our dry weather is starting to give way to a cold front over western PA this morning. We expect more clouds throughout the morning, but the majority of the rain should hold off until the afternoon. Storms are likely after 2 PM with a gusty line forming. This line will be fast to move out, but cooler air will follow. The cool air push will create the potential for gusty winds along with heavy downpours.

Wednesday stays cloudy with scattered light showers and cool weather. High temperatures remain in the 60s for most of the day, and even though the rainfall totals stay light we expect it to feel damp for much of the day.

Clouds will clear somewhat for Thursday, with more sunshine by Friday. There are some rainfall chances, but they are relatively small. Most of the daytime hours for Thursday and Friday stay dry. High temperatures only reach the lower 70s to end the work week and heading into the weekend.

There is a lot of talk about Irma, and for good reason. Irma is now a Category 4 storm and a major hurricane at winds of 150mph. The westward track is forecast to get close to Florida by the weekend. One of the big influences of the track is the trough of cool air swinging over our region later this week. There are a lot of Irma forecast tracks posted on social media and it is wise to be cautious with this information, especially from a non-credited source. There is more confidence that Irma will have a big impact on southern Florida this weekend. The Governor of Florida announced a State of Emergency across the entire state and they must begin to prepare!

If Irma would impact us, it would have to take a sharp northward track with an arrival sometime during the middle of next week. It’s a possibility, along with many other tracks. Check back with us later this week and we’ll have more information on Irma.