Police ID man who drowned while swimming at shore

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a central Pennsylvania man who drowned while swimming in the ocean in Wildwood.

Hamy Mohamed, 35, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday afternoon, Wildwood police said.

Lifeguards went into the water to rescue several swimmers in distress and once back on shore they discovered Mohamed was missing.

Police, fire, and beach patrol units spent two hours searching for Mohamed before surfers found his body floating in the water.

The rescued swimmers were in Mohamed’s family, police said.