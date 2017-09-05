Palmyra sinkhole to completely close Route 422 at noon

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A sinkhole will close all lanes of Route 422 in North Londonderry Township.

PennDOT says the westbound lane will close Tuesday at noon.

The eastbound lane was closed since last week when the sinkhole in front of the Palmyra Bowling Center created cracks in the pavement.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said the sinkhole appears to be growing and is threatening the stability of the highway. She said heavy storms expected in the area could pose a further safety risk.

A depression in the bowling center parking lot is about 45 feet wide and extends into the shoulder and eastbound lane of Route 422. Two openings in the parking lot pavement appeared last week.

PennDOT hopes to have in place this week a contractor who will excavate the sinkhole, make repairs, and reopen the highway. Schreffler said the repair will involve excavating about 200 feet of the highway just east of a previous repair made in 2014.

The goal is to finish the repair and reopen Route 422 to traffic by Thanksgiving, if not sooner.

A signed detour directs eastbound motorists on Route 422 by way of Route 117, Route 322, and Route 934.

Westbound motorists on Route 422 will be detoured by way of Route 934, Route 322, and Route 117.