Man charged in burglary, police chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Snyder County man was arrested after he fled a business burglary and led officers on a chase from Swatara Township to Harrisburg, police said.

Christopher Land, 40, of Beavertown, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and related counts.

Township police said they investigating the burglary early Monday in the 7000 block of Grayson Road when a Ford Ranger pickup sped off the property and nearly struck one of the officers.

They said the pursuit ended when Land hit the brakes near Seventh and Emerald streets and caused a minor collision with one of the pursuing patrol vehicles.

The pickup had been reported stolen in York County and was loaded with items stolen from the business, police said.

Land was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail.