Man arrested for threats involving urination, torture

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested by Carlisle police on charges that he threatened to torture someone.

Police responded on Sunday to the 400 block of North Pitt Street for a report of a domestic incident.

According to police, Michael Burch threatened to tie someone up and urinate on them. He is also accused of indicating that he was going to torture the victim for days.

A press release from police also states that Burch said he would injure himself and lie to police to implicate the victim as a suspect.

Burch, 23, was taken to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment on charges of making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

