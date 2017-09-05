Man arrested for threats involving urination, torture

WHTM Staff Published:
(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested by Carlisle police on charges that he threatened to torture someone.

Police responded on Sunday to the 400 block of North Pitt Street for a report of a domestic incident.

According to police, Michael Burch threatened to tie someone up and urinate on them. He is also accused of indicating that he was going to torture the victim for days.

A press release from police also states that Burch said he would injure himself and lie to police to implicate the victim as a suspect.

Burch, 23, was taken to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment on charges of making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s