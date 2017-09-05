Local AMES Companies accepting Flight 93 memorial donations

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The AMES Companies is looking for donations to finish a Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville.

The Tower of Voices, a memorial of 40 chimes to signify the 40 people who lost their lives on Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, will be built on the memorial grounds sometime next year, according to the National Park Service.

In preparation for the Soundbreaking Ceremony on September 10th, AMES Companies’ Carlisle, Camp Hill and Harrisburg locations will be accepting notes, cards, letters, pictures or any other mementos in honor of the passengers whose lives were lost and their families.

Donations boxes are set up at each location from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Sept. 7.

The central Pennsylvania AMES locations are as follows:

465 Railroad Ave., Camp Hill, PA 17011

1500 S Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17104

1 True Temper Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015

A wreath will be displayed at the Soundbreaking Ceremony thanking everyone who donates.

