Local agencies brace for DACA decision

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Speculation continues to swirl about the expected announcement that President Donald Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

President Barack Obama signed an executive order which protects undocumented immigrants from deportation who were brought in to the country as children and who are now working or going to school.

Gloria Vazques Merrick is the Executive Director of the Latino Center in Harrisburg and says a lot of people in Pennsylvania are taking advantage of the program.

“They are working hard and paying their taxes,” said Merrick. “They have drivers licenses and are paying their way through school.”

Some say there is a chance that the president will put a six month hold on getting rid of the program so that Congress can come up with a legislative alternative.

“We have to wait and see what happens on Tuesday,” said Merrick. “The worst case is that people will be deported. We hope that those already here will be grandfathered in, and will be allowed to stay and not be bothered.”

Merrick says the president’s decision could impact more than 5,000 people in Pennsylvania.

