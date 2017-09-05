Hershey Gardens opens new BugZone exhibit

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Among the beautiful butterflies fluttering around the Butterfly Atrium at the Hershey Gardens, there’s a creepy new addition.

“I wanna teach everyone about bugs. People are a little scared, a little nervous because they don’t know that much about them,” said Dan Babbitt of the BugZone.

The BugZone features beastly bugs and insects from around the world. There are creatures from Asia, Australia, South America and everywhere in between.

“There are more insects on this planet than any other type of life form, so this is their world and we’re just a part of it,” Babbitt said.

It’s impossible to get bored with the bug display. The bugs will rotate on a regular basis and you never know what you’ll find; like a beetle from Australia.

“It’s called a rainbow stag and it’s beautiful,” Babbitt said. “You move it and it changes colors between red and green. It looks like a Christmas ornament.”

Kids can also get up close and personal with the bugs. The Touch-a-Bug cart makes the rounds on Saturdays and Sundays. Kids can come face to face with scorpions and tarantulas and even touch or hold a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

This Saturday, Hershey Gardens is hosting the first ever Bug-O-Rama. In addition to insects from around the world, there will be cockroach races and a bug craft for the kids to take home.

The BugZone and Bug-O-Rama are both included in the the regular admission to Hershey Gardens. For times and ticket prices, go to www.hersheygardens.org.

