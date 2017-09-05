Harrisburg School District, Hamilton Health offer free vaccinations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District is partnering with Hamilton Health to help families comply with new state vaccination requirements.

The state Health Department requires students be up to date on all vaccinations by day five of the school year. Otherwise, the students may not be allowed to attend.

The district didn’t know how many students were out of compliance on Tuesday because kids are still enrolling two weeks into the school year. It said it will not send students home. Instead, it is offering free vaccinations.

“To accommodate our students and families, we will partner with Hamilton Health Center to provide free vaccinations to HHC patients during our Fall Open House events at Downey and Foose elementary schools on Tuesday, September 12,” public relations coordinator Kirsten Keys said. “Students who do not have a primary care provider will be referred to State Health Centers for vaccination assistance.”

The district strongly advises parents to get their kids vaccinated. They say their goal is to keep kids in school and healthy.

“We know the best place, the safest place where they shine is here in our school district,” chief academic officer Jamie Foster said, “so while we have not put a date to that, we recognize that may be something that will have to happen, but this is why we’re here today.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.