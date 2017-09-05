Four dogs saved from Hurricane Harvey at local animal rescue

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Four dogs rescued from Hurricane Harvey in Texas just arrived in the Central Pennsylvania. They’re in foster homes now and will be ready to find their forever homes soon.

The dogs took a 36-hour trip from southern Texas to Pennsylvania and arrived in Carlisle late Monday evening.

Pitties.Love.Peace, an Elizabethtown-area rescue, saw the devastation in Texas and dogs waiting to be saved. They worked with Posh Pet Rescue to take the dogs in.

“We normally do not from as far south as Texas, but there’s nothing normal about this situation, the flooding that they’re having, and the devastation across southern Texas was just so immense,” said Laurie Yost, president and founder of Pitties.Love.Peace.

The dogs include Houston, a yellow Labrador mix, who’s around 10 months old. Abilene is around four months old and is believed to be a Labrador/Shepherd mix. Katy is a Pit Bull, and Dallas is a Boxer/Pit Bull mix. All dogs are named after cities in Texas.

The rescue decided to help since they have openings in foster homes and the ability to give the dogs a second chance.

“There’s going to be a lot of Texas dogs making their way to the East Coast, not just with our rescue, but with other rescues,” Yost said. “It’s going to be crucial for people to step in and adopt, give them homes. The rescues will also need donations.”

Pitties.Love.Peace will get more dogs from Texas either later this week or early next week.

To fill out an adoption form, click here. To see the rescue’s wish list of needed supplies, click here.

