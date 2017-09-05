Food truck festival benefits local ‘Make-a-Wish’ families

By Published: Updated:

The third annual Wish Upon a Food Truck festival will be held Sunday, September 10 at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey.  The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features nearly three dozen popular food trucks.

The money raised from the event benefits the Make a Wish foundation, which helps grant wishes to sick children.  A local child will be surprised with their “wish” at the festival on Sunday.

Organizers, food truck chefs and a local family who benefited from the foundation appeared on Daybreak Tuesday to discuss the upcoming event.

There is no fee to attend the event.

For more information, watch the videos or click here.

Zerek (left) and his mother Sheila with their “wish” McGyver, a service dog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s