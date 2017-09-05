Food truck festival benefits local ‘Make-a-Wish’ families

The third annual Wish Upon a Food Truck festival will be held Sunday, September 10 at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features nearly three dozen popular food trucks.

The money raised from the event benefits the Make a Wish foundation, which helps grant wishes to sick children. A local child will be surprised with their “wish” at the festival on Sunday.

Organizers, food truck chefs and a local family who benefited from the foundation appeared on Daybreak Tuesday to discuss the upcoming event.

There is no fee to attend the event.

