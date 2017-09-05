Fishing, fireworks highlight Labor Day celebration in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Folks in the City of York enjoyed a day full of free family activities on Labor Day.

Festivities at Kiwanis Lake began with a fishing derby in the morning and ended with fireworks once the sun went down.

In between, those in attendance were treated to live music of the jazz and rhythm and blues varieties.

There was also a children’s reptile show, which offered a hands-on experience with scaly critters.

