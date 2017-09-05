Downed trees, wires among hazards on area roadways

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Storms have downed trees and wires in many areas across the Midstate.

Ponding is also a concern that has been stressed by police and fire officials.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department issued a request after storms rolled through for people to be wary of road hazards throughout Jackson, Dover, Conewago and Manchester townships, as well as Dover Borough.

Police and fire officials in Lancaster County reported on Twitter several traffic signals without power, as well as streets blocked by trees.

East Hempfield police also issued warnings to drivers about venturing out during storm cleanup efforts, citing Marietta Avenue as a problem area where trees and wires were down.

Elsewhere, a funnel cloud was spotted in West York.

Feel free to send your photos of storm damage to news@abc27.com.

