Central Pennsylvania Food Bank spreading hunger awareness in September

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is looking to spread awareness of the hunger problem in the region, with September being designated as Hunger Action Month.

In its ninth year, Hunger Action Month was started by the non-profit organization Feeding America.

“In America, over 48 million people are struggling with hunger,” said Jennifer Powell, the Director of Development for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “It’s defined as food insecure, which doesn’t necessarily mean that they aren’t having food. It just means they lack access to reliable, healthy, nutritious food, to live a full and healthy life.”

Powell says one in eight people in Central Pennsylvania are struggling with hunger, and one in five of them are children.

“Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is extremely important for those people that are struggling with hunger,” said Powell. “It can be you, it can be me. Most of the time, it’s a situational need, where someone is not able to make ends meet, not able to afford food to put on the table.”

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank distributed nearly 50 million pounds of food last year.

For Hunger Action Month, the food bank will be welcoming celebrity volunteers, such as area lawmakers.

They’re also hosting two Hunger Action Month Breakfasts. The first event will be in Williamsport on Sept. 7, with a second breakfast held in Harrisburg on September 14. You can register for the breakfasts by going to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank website or by calling 717-564-1700.

