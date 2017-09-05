Author Spotlight: Sherri Maret’s The Cloud Artist

Born with the gift of painting with the clouds, Leona, a little Choctaw girl, uses the sky as her canvas to the delight of her people. When a traveling man learns of her gift and invites her to join the carnival, the Cloud Artist must make a decision about what kind of artist she wants to be.

Author Sherri Maret joined us here today to tell us more about her brightly illustrated book.

“This book is a departure from what I normally write. The Cloud Artist is about a little Choctaw girl who is born with the gift to use the sky as a canvas and the clouds as paint. The setting is early 1900s and follows the life of the main character from birth to old age. It is a mixture of fantasy and a little dab of tall tale,” tells Sherri.

**Upcoming Book Signing: September 30th at Library Celebration Day, Shippensburg Public Library at 73 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA**

Learn more on her website at www.sherrimaret.com.